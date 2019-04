× Local Table Tours Launches Tacos and Tequila Tour in Denver

DENVER – Do you like Tacos and Tequila and do you need a little history tour of Denver? Local Table has the answer, they’ve just launched a Tacos and Tequila tour in Denver where they’ll take guests to popular taquerias in downtown Denver.

Guests will taste various tacos, margaritas and tequilas on the tour.

The tour is about 2 hours long and and the price is $45 per person.

