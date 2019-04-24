× Lakewood man sentenced for child abuse death of 3-month-old daughter

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood father convicted of the child abuse death of his 3-month-old daughter was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Wednesday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Kelly Kerr, 39, was found guilty in March in the July 2017 death of his daughter Olivia.

Prosecutors said Kerr was the primary caregiver for the girl while her mother was at work on July 21, 2017.

The mother left for work at 7 a.m., but in the early afternoon, Kerr called her to say the girl was not breathing.

He did not call 911 and it took him 17 minutes to call the girl’s mother by phone, then she called 911, prosecutors said.

When the Lakewood Police Department and West Metro Fire Rescue arrived to the 10500 block of West 26th Avenue, Olivia was not breathing.

She was taken to Lutheran Medical Center where medical staff were able to get a pulse. She was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado, but died later that night.

Doctors found Olivia suffered a major skull fracture, second skull fracture, bilateral retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures, and bruising on her face and jaw.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told the jury during the five-day trial that the cause of death was blunt force trauma. An expert testified that the girl’s injuries were consistent with having been shaken.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Kerr guilty of child abuse resulting in death.

“In an unspeakable act of violence, Mr. Kerr took the life of a precious 3-month-old baby,” District Attorney Pete Weir said. “He has earned every day of the sentence imposed by Judge (Randall) Arp.”