Girl injured in Wyoming school bus accident on life support at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Posted 4:41 pm, April 24, 2019, by

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Family members say a 6-year-old Wyoming girl involved in an accident with a school bus is in a coma and on life support at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

The Sheridan Press reports that the mother and stepfather of Esperanza Lagunes-Aarstad say she has brain swelling as a result of the accident that occurred Monday at a Sheridan elementary school.

Police say the accident occurred when the child attempted to catch her bus home from school by running alongside it while trying to get the driver’s attention. She ended up being pulled under the bus.

The incident remains under investigation, but Sheridan Police Lt. Travis Koltiska says based on the preliminary investigation there are no anticipated charges against the bus driver.

