× FOX31 and Channel 2 providing full coverage of the Broncos at the 2019 NFL Draft

DENVER — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will have complete coverage of the 2019 NFL Draft live from Nashville beginning on Thursday morning.

Drew Engelbart will be providing live updates twice an hour on the FOX31 Morning News and Channel 2 Daybreak on Thursday and Friday mornings while Sports Director Nick Griffith will be providing the latest on FOX31 News at 5, 9 and 10 as well as Channel 2 News at 4, 7 and 11.

Before the Broncos make their pick on Thursday night, you can join Drew and Nick on the FOX31 Facebook page for a Facebook Live from the NFL Draft red carpet event beginning at 3 p.m.

Then the draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. where the Broncos have the 10th pick in the draft.

We’ll have instant reaction on FOX31 News following the draft and on Friday morning on the FOX31 Morning News.

The draft will continue with the second and third rounds Friday night starting at 5 p.m.

In addition to talking about the draft, Drew will be exploring Music City and showing just how much it takes to host the draft

Be sure to sign up for push alerts on the KDVR/KWGN app to be the first to know who the Broncos select.