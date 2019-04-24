Fort Collins mom who went to Mexico to find son’s molester starts foundation to help other victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The northern Colorado mother who traveled to Mexico to find her son's molester is now using her talents to help other parents do the same thing.

The man who abused Lydia Lerma's son was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

That inmate is in the U.S. partly because Lerma traveled to Mexico to find him. Now that her son's abuser is behind bars, Lerma says it's time to help other people dealing with the same thing.

“I have a model that works and I want to share that with other parents, other families," Lerma said.

Through the new Lydia Lerma Foundation, she wants to help other parents bring their child's molesters to justice, especially suspects on the run. She plans to help people use the internet and is even willing to track someone down outside the U.S. just like she did for her own son.

“I want these people to know that guess what, their time is up, we’re going to catch them and they need to stop doing what they’re doing. And we need to protect children in a much more active way than we have in the past," Lerma said.

Lerma says she now has a responsibility to find justice for as many young people as she can. She already has a couple of families she's working with and an inbox full of requests from people looking to find justice for their children.

Lerma says she does research on each case to make sure a warrant and formal charges have been filed. All of her work is at no cost to the families.

For more information, visit the website for Lerma's foundation.