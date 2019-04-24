× Fort Carson soldier dead after ‘non-combat incident’ in Iraq

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier died in a non-combat incident on Tuesday in Iraq, according to the Colorado Springs-area Army base.

Spc. Michael T. Osorio, 20, died in Taji, Iraq. He was from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.

The incident is under investigation.

Osorio was assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

“The 3rd Armored Brigade would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends, family, and fellow Soldiers of Spc. Michael Osorio. Spc. Osorio’s dedication to the mission and his unit, made him a valued member of the Iron Brigade. His loss will be felt throughout our formations. We ask that everyone keep the Osorio family in their hearts and prayers as they deal with the tragic loss of their Soldier,” said Col. Michael J. Simmering, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in a press release.

Fort Carson officials have not yet provided details as to the circumstances of Osorio’s death.