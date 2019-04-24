× DIY Derby Hats at the Molly Brown House

DENVER – The Kentucky Derby, the fastest sporting event and where people pay more attention to what people are wearing off the race tracks than any other sport venue.

It’s all about the Derby hats and they can cost a fortune, but you can save a ton by making it yourself.

Join the Molly Brown House Museum to make your own hats on Thursday, May 2nd. You can sign up right here on their website https://mollybrown.org/visit-us/events/

Make a night out of it and they’ll be serving up mint juleps!