Denver DA's Office: Aurora West dean faces 5 new charges

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney’s Office has filed five charges against Tushar Rae, the dean of Aurora West College Preparatory Academy.

Rae, 30, is accused of bringing a gun to the Aurora school and threatening staff on April 3. Now, he faces charges for incidents that allegedly occurred in the city of Denver in March.

According to the DA’s Office, while the Denver Police Department was investigating the April 3 incident, it learned about a separate incident that occurred on March 1, when Rae was in his apartment with a female.

“Allegedly, Rae retrieved a handgun, pointed it at her chest and then fired it just off to her side,” a statement from the DA’s office stated.

For that incident, Rae faces charges of felony menacing and two counts of prohibited use of a weapon.

On March 7, the female was again at Rae’s apartment. When she tried to leave, Rae allegedly blocked the exit. When the female tried to escape through the garage door, Rae allegedly grabbed her arm, dragged her to the front of the house and threw her on the couch.

For the March 7 incident, Rae is charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Rae’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 1.