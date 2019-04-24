Colorado House gives preliminary approval to bill that would tighten child-vaccination requirements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A bill making tightening the standards for parents who choose not to vaccinate their children was given preliminary approval in the House after several hours of debate early Wednesday.

The bill was approved around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning on a voice-vote in the Colorado House.

HB19-1312 would create a standardized exemption form and require parents to make an in-person visit to their local health department to get a signature on a waiver form.

Supporters hope to make it easier to get a vaccine than to get an exemption. But people against it say the bill is too vague and takes away a parent's right to decide what is best for their kids.

According to the CDC, less than 89 percent of kindergarten-aged children in Colorado have received vaccines for diseases like measles, mumps and rubella. Colorado ranks last in country in this category.

The bill will now head to the Senate to start the process all over again with hearings and debates.