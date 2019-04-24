× Brighton boy builds ‘hose hammocks’ for lions & tigers

BRIGHTON — A 14-year-old boy from Brighton is working on a unique project to help earn him the status of ‘Eagle Scout’.

Payton Crawford has been involved with the Boy Scouts since he was 8.

To continue growing in the organization, Crawford is currently turning old fire hoses into hammocks for large animals at The Wild Animal Sanctuary on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

“It’s just a different kind of project,” Crawford explained. “It’s really fun! I enjoy doing this a lot”.

Crawford reached out to several fire stations in his area for old hose material.

Firefighters at Fire Station 52 in Brighton responded and donated 200 feet of fire hose to the teen.

“I’ve worked with several Eagle Scout participants in the past and I’m always amazed at the creative ideas they come up with,” said Andy Kovacs, Battalion Chief for Brighton Fire & Rescue. “Obviously Payton’s was unique and very exceptional”.

All in all, Crawford believes he has enough material to make 6-7 hammocks.

“[They] can hold either a lion, a tiger, [or] a bear,” Crawford explained.

Crawford plans to work on the hammocks this weekend with some of his buddies from scouts.