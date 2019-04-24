Arapahoe Ridge High School in Boulder County placed on lockdown on report of weapon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Ridge High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon on a report of a weapon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Boulder Valley School District said a tip was received through Safe2Tell of someone with a weapon at the school at 6600 Arapahoe Road.

A lockdown means people inside the building lock the doors of the classroom and stay in place.

Deputies were doing a room-by-room search that could take some time to complete, the sheriff’s office said.