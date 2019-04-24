Afternoon thunderstorm pattern returns; colder storm system early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Spring-Summer afternoon thunderstorm pattern is back.

We'll see lots of sunshine today across Colorado with a slight 10% chance for an afternoon gusty t-storm. Mountain highs in the 50s and 60s. Front Range highs around 72.

Thursday features a 20% chance of an afternoon t-storm.

Friday features a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm.

Between Friday and Saturday morning the Central and Northern Mountains can expect rain/snow with 1" of accumulation possible on the high peaks. Gusty winds possible, 20-40mph.

Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy and dry across the Front Range. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

A stronger storm system rolls across Colorado Monday-Tuesday. It delivers light snow accumulation to the Mountains and rain chances for the Front Range. Temperatures drop about 10-20 degrees. It's possible a few flakes of snow mixes in across the Front Range during the overnight hours.

Warmer temps return Wednesday.

