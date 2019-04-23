Temperatures warming up; some showers expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The milder temperatures returned Tuesday in Denver with readings back in the seasonal 60s. We are going to stay in the 60s and 70s until early next week.

The warming trend does include some rain showers and even a few thunderstorms However, the chances for rain are low through the weekend, so it will be dry with scattered storms missing most of us.

The first chance for storms will arrive very late on Wednesday with isolated storms possible after midnight. A few more storms will be around on Thursday. However, again, the chances are low, so not everyone will have rain.

We will have another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the evening hours. Additionally, we have a similar situation for late on Sunday.

The next best chance for beneficial rain with a more widespread event arrives on Monday into Tuesday. And while it will be rain in Denver, it will be snow in the Colorado mountains. Our soggy spring weather pattern looks to continue.

