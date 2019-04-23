Warmer temps moving in; two storm systems on the horizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Skies start cloudy this morning then we'll see sunshine this afternoon. Highs around 65 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain/snow this morning and again this afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

We'll see a 10% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday across the Front Range. Highs 60s and 70s.

There appears to be a small storm system sliding across Colorado between Friday and Saturday morning.

The Mountains will see 40% chances of rain/snow each afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny to partly cloudy across the Front Range, highs in the 70s.

The Mountains can expect lingering rain/snow on Saturday morning then turning drier until Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

A storm system races in on Monday across Colorado. Snow in the Mountains and rain across the lower elevations. Temps drop 10-15 degrees.

