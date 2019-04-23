‘Truly a miracle:’ Child thrown from third floor of Mall of America recovering, has no brain damage

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The 5-year-old boy that was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last week has no signs of brain damage or swelling and is surprising doctors.

According to KARE, Mac Hammond, the pastor at the family’s church, said the boy, who he identified as Landen, had gone through an MRI that lasted five hours and referred to the results as “truly a miracle.”

“Doctors said they found no brain damage — not even any swelling,” Hammond said at the service. “No spinal damage, no nerve damage … doctors are saying it is truly a miracle.”

The pastor said that doctors described the injuries as if he “fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall.”

A GoFundMe for the boy has reached nearly $1 million.