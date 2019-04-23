× Target recalls half a million wooden toy cars that pose a choking risk

Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million Bullseye’s Playground toys after four reports that the wheels can detach from the vehicles, posing a choking hazard to children, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said. No injuries have been reported.

The commission urged parents who purchased the toy cars to immediately take them away from children.

Target is offering a full refund for shoppers who bring the toys into a store.

The 495,000 wooden toy vehicles were sold in an eight-pack assortment online and in stores from October 2018 to November 2018. They were $1 each or came as an $8 set with a caboose, Santa sleigh, ice cream/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi and digger.

The toy cars were manufactured by Zhejiang HuangyanXingbo Crafts Factory in China.