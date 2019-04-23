Oregon K-9 punctured with more than 200 porcupine quills during chase

COOS BAY, Ore. — A sheriff’s K-9 in Oregon is recovering after encountering a porcupine and getting stuck with more than 200 quills.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said Odin was called to the scene to track a suspect on Saturday when the dog crossed paths with the porcupine.

Photos showed the outcome, with several quills in Odin’s mouth and two near his left eye.

The search was suspended and Odin was taken to an animal hospital, where he was treated for more than two hours.

Deputies said Odin is doing well and recovering at home, but the porcupine “remains at large.”

Police are still seeking the suspect.