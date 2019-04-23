Nuggets get ‘just desserts’ from top fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For 27 years, Vicki Ray has cheered on the Denver Nuggets -- both in good times and bad.

For 20 of those years, she has cheered from the same Pepsi Center seat. However, her daughter says she never actually sits.

Ray is known to many as the “Sign” or “Candy” lady.

Her seat is above the tunnel where the Nuggets go out onto the court or funnel back into the locker room.

Ray is known for giving players goody bags of their favorite candy.

On Tuesday night, she continued her tradition before the Nuggets beat the Spurs 108-90.