Nolan Arenado homers for 1,000th career hit; becomes ninth player in Rockies history to reach milestone

DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit his 1,000 career hit on Monday night and the hit made him just the ninth player in Rockies franchise history to reach the milestone.

The hit came in the seventh inning and helped the Rockies rally back as they beat the Nationals 7-5 at Coors Field for their seventh win in eight games.

He was the second Rockies player to hit a home run on his 1,000 hit (Carlos Gonzalez in 2016) and the youngest Colorado player to accomplish it – he just turned 28 last week.

“I don’t know any of those stats, man,” Arenado told MLB.com. “I was just trying to have a good, quality at-bat against a guy throwing hard, throwing really good cutters.”

His homer went for 419 feet, according to Statcast.

No. 1,000 had to be a homer, right? Here's to MANY more! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HfBjg7HYG5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 23, 2019

Nolan becomes the 9th Rockie to record 1,000th hits in club history. 1. Todd Helton 2519

2. Larry Walker 1361

3. Carlos Gonzalez 1330

4. Dante Bichette 1278

5. Vinny Castilla 1206

6. Troy Tulowitzki 1165

7. Charlie Blackmon1 088

8. DJ LeMahieu 1011 — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 23, 2019

But of course the hit wasn’t the only big moment of the game for the Rockies’ $260 million man.

Arenado helped defensively in the ninth, snaring pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki’s sharply hit grounder to third, stepping on the bag for the force before going to first to complete a game-ending double play.

“Great players do great things,” Rockies manager Bud Black told MLB.com. “His 1,000th hit was a homer. How good is that? And then the play at the end of the game, he had a decision to make, whether to run to the bag, tag and throw to first or try to go the 5-4-3, and his decision was the right one.”

During the game, Arenado also passed Troy Tulowitzki for fifth all-time on the franchise’s list for doubles with 226.