New electric car batteries being developed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- A Louisville company is leading the way when it comes to developing new and improved batteries for electric cars.

Solid Power has struck a deal with Ford Motor Company to help develop the batteries.

"Vehicle electrification is a big deal. Not just here in the United States but worldwide," said Solid Power owner Doug Campbell.

Solid Power was a one-man startup just five years ago. There are now 40 employees with more being hired regularly.

One of the leading scientists at the company is researcher Brian Francisco. Colleagues call him “Dr. Electrolyte” because of the materials he studies to make batteries.

"One of the most exciting parts is we are entering uncharted territory on a daily basis. Things we do every day... nobody has done them before," Francisco said.

Campbell says companies from around the world are now calling on his team to help them develop more powerful, longer-lasting batteries. He says Louisville is the perfect place to do so.