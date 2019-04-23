Mom searching for lost phone with pictures of son with brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUSH, Colo. -- A Colorado woman is frantically looking for her cell phone that was lost and contains invaluable photos of her 11-year-old son, Ben, who is undergoing chemo for a brain tumor.

“Everybody has their things they go through,” Kristen Mettlen said. “Everybody does their best to get through and those pictures are memories.”

Mettlen thinks she put her phone on the hood of her car while at her daughter’s track meet at Eaton Middle School in early April. She says when she realized she had misplaced it, she returned to her car in the parking lot and it was gone.

“Those are our memories and our life on there,” Mettlen said.

The mother says she was compiling photos of her son’s treatments to put together an album to document Ben’s journey, adding most of the photos were not backed up anywhere else.

“Every time he got chemo, we took pictures,” Mettlen said.

She says the missing phone is a white Samsung Galaxy with a jeweled case. Mettlen hopes someone will find it and turn it into Eaton Middle School.