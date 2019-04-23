Man loses $15,000 prosthetic leg while skydiving, deputies return it

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — Deputies in Northern California were able to return a man’s prosthetic leg after he lost it while skydiving.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call Monday that someone had found a prosthetic leg in a Cloverdale lumber yard.

After speaking to some people at the nearby airport, deputies figured out an amputee lost his leg while skydiving the day before.

The sheriff’s office was able to find out the $15,000 leg belonged to a man named Dion and deputies returned it to him Monday afternoon.

Apparently, Dion joked “that this was his second leg lost while skydiving,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He lost his leg in a freak skydiving accident two years earlier.

“He promises to make a tether and learn from this but fully plans to stick with his passion,” the sheriff’s office wrote.