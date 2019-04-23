Man charged with first-degree murder in Colfax stabbing death

Posted 4:35 pm, April 23, 2019, by

Matthew Nagel (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man arrested in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead in Aurora has been charged with first-degree murder, the Adams County DA announced Tuesday.

Matthew Nagel, 28, is a suspect in the incident that occurred in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue at about 8 p.m. on April 17, Aurora police said.

The victim, 59-year-old James Edward Reed, was stabbed in the neck and taken to University of Colorado Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 14.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.739872 by -104.873776.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.