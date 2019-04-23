× Man charged with first-degree murder in Colfax stabbing death

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man arrested in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead in Aurora has been charged with first-degree murder, the Adams County DA announced Tuesday.

Matthew Nagel, 28, is a suspect in the incident that occurred in the 9800 block of East Colfax Avenue at about 8 p.m. on April 17, Aurora police said.

The victim, 59-year-old James Edward Reed, was stabbed in the neck and taken to University of Colorado Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 14.