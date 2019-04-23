× Luke Perry’s final ‘Riverdale’ episode airs this week

LOS ANGELES –“Riverdale” is biding a final farewell to Luke Perry.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Sunday that the CW series would be airing the last scenes Perry filmed this week.

Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March.

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

Truly an honor attending a tribute to Luke at WB yesterday. Amazing stories told by his brave family and lifelong friends. This still is from this week’s #Riverdale. These next few episodes are bittersweet. He’s gone and with us at the same time. Miss you and love you, Luke. ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1ECHb8fTO — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 14, 2019

The episode, titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” will air Wednesday.

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on “Riverdale,” which is based on the iconic Archi comic book series.

Aguirre-Sacasa had earlier said this season was dedicated to the memory of Perry.

Perry’s co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronice Lodge on “Riverdale,” paid tribute to him when he died as the show’s patriarch.

“He took care of us all. an authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom,” Mendes wrote in a caption of her and Perry she posted on Instagram. “His presence was healing; He had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him.”

You can watch “Riverdale” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.