Lawsuit against Colorado’s magazine ban heads to state Supreme Court

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) announced their lawsuit on Colorado’s magazine ban will go before the Colorado Supreme Court.

The pro-gun group praised the move as a step in the direction after six years of firing back against the ban.

In 2013, the democratic led House and Senate passed a ban in Colorado which prohibits the sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

It was one of several gun reform laws passed that years following a number of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. including Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut and the Aurora theatre shooting.

At the time, the law’s sponsor argued high-capacity magazines are designed to kill a large number of people in a short amount of time.

Meanwhile Rocky Mountains Gun Owners have fired back by saying the ban is unconstitutional and interferes with a Coloradan’s right for self-protection.

“We love it when law enforcement has a firearm with a large capacity magazine because they can defend us. What about your neighbor? When they have the same rifle with the same magazine size, they might be there to defend you. You should be happy when those people possess those same kinds of firearms,” explained RMGO spokesman, Dudley Brown.

Brown also argues the law was intended to curb mass shootings and gun violence and that has not been the case.

“In all the states we looked at, looking at crime statistics, mass shooting statistics, analyzing all the data, we proved beyond a reasonable doubt that, that didn’t do anything,” added Brown.

Fox 31 and Ch 2 also spoke with the spokesperson of Colorado Ceasefire Monday night, Tom Mauser. Mauser argued it’s difficult to how many lives the magazine ban may have saved because you can’t measure what hasn’t happened.

“What we have done is make it more difficult for the next mass shooter to fire 30, or 50, or 100 rounds at one time. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve made it more difficult,” explained Mauser who lost his son Daniel in the Columbine school shooting 20 years ago.

Other courts have sided with the lawmakers who passed the ban so far.

According to RMGO, this summer written arguments will begin at the Colorado Supreme Court and oral arguments begin in the winter.

We reached out to Gov. Polis’s office for comment on the new development over the magazine ban. His office declined to comment.