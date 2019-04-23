× ESPN: Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested a new contract or trade

DENVER — Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested a new contract or a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said he learned of the request through an NFL source.

Harris, 29, has been with the Broncos since he signed as a free agent in July 2011. Since then, he has had 462 tackles and 19 interceptions, according to BroncosWire.

Broncos’ Pro-Bowl slot CB Chris Harris has requested a new contract or a trade, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

During his eight-year NFL career, Harris has made a total of about $39 million, according to Spotrac.com.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.