ESPN: Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested a new contract or trade

Posted 9:27 pm, April 23, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DENVER — Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested a new contract or a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said he learned of the request through an NFL source.

Harris, 29, has been with the Broncos since he signed as a free agent in July 2011. Since then, he has had 462 tackles and 19 interceptions, according to BroncosWire.

During his eight-year NFL career, Harris has made a total of about $39 million, according to Spotrac.com.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.