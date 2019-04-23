× Civic Center EATS: Gourmet food trucks and live music return for 2019 season

DENVER — Civic Center EATS is back in Denver for the 2019 season — and it includes 21 new vendors.

You can sample delicacies from gourmet food trucks and carts and enjoy live music at Civic Center Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on most Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from April 30 to Oct. 10.

The exceptions are July 2, 3 and 4; Aug. 7, 29 and 30; Sept. 3 and 12.

This year will also include a beer and wine garden every Thursday and a daily selection of retail trucks.

“It’s the Civic Center Conservancy’s priority to continue bringing the variety and quality of food that people have come to expect from Civic Center EATS,” said Scott Robson, Civic Center Conservancy Executive Director.

“With the Denver food truck scene as competitive as ever, we’re able to provide that variety with long-time favorites and plenty of new options,” said Scott Robson. “We’re excited to give EATS guests an enhanced event experience with three new additions this year: a Thursday beer and wine garden; a daily selection of retail trucks; and a 3-stream waste program that is a testament to the Conservancy’s commitment to hosting environmentally responsible events in Civic Center Park.”

This is the 14th year of the food trucks at Civic Center Park.