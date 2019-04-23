City Council approves first part of Denveright, city’s 20-year plan for responsible growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With hundreds of thousands of people expected to move to the city of Denver in the coming years, there's a new plan in place to manage all the growth in the Mile High City. The City Council adopted two parts of what city planners are calling Denveright.

The city says around 200,000 people are expected to move to Denver in the next 20 years, and the Denveright plan is designed to make all that growth work.

“The plan speaks how we can have an inclusive city into 2040 where everybody has access to all the great things Denver has to offer," said David Gaspers with the city and county of Denver.

The plan has different sub-sections. So far, the City Council has approved the layouts for Comprehensive 2040, the overall vision for the city. The City Council has also approved Blueprint Denver, a transportation plan.

“[It's] an overarching vision and it’s a document that sets forward policies that help city leaders make decisions in relation to the budget, work program and everything that moves Denver forward in those issues," Gaspers said.

There's also a focus on public transit and walkways for pedestrians and bicyclists. If approved, Denveright also includes what planners are calling Game Plan, a proposal for the future of Parks and Recreation.

“A lot of the changes will be incremental in nature, but it will help to manage the growth that we’ve been experiencing in Denver," Gaspers said.

The project is a result of more than 20,000 residents talking with city leaders to make sure the 20-year vision includes their thoughts. Denveright took three years to complete.