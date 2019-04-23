× Charges filed against 2 people in shooting death of Golden man

GOLDEN, Colo. — Charges have been filed against two people who were recently arrested in connection to the shooting death of Golden man Kristian MacLeod.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Joshua Polaske, 28, and Laci Ellaine Barclay, 24, face a number of felony charges based on their alleged involvement in the homicide.

Polaske is charged with first-degree murder, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two violent crime counts. He was informed of his charges in court on Monday.

Barlcay is charged with accessory to murder and distribution of a controlled substance. She was advised of her charges on Friday.

MacLeod was shot about 4:15 p.m. on April 13 in the 800 block of Kilmer Street in Golden. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Polaske is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 15, according to the DA’s office.

Barclay is being held on $500,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

The affidavit for their arrests remains sealed “pending ongoing investigation,” the DA’s office said.