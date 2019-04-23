Casa Bonita and Colorado’s iconic restaurants | ‘Colorado Stories’ podcast

Listen & Subscribe: iTunes | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Web | RSS

At a shopping plaza in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, the dollar store and thrift shop are overshadowed by an 85-foot pink tower.

Step through those doors and you’ll find yourself in what could very well be the most unique Mexican restaurant in America: Casa Bonita.

You’ll dine next to cliff divers leaping from a 30-foot indoor waterfall and watch as an employee in gorilla costume runs by as part of a live show.

But that iconic spot is just one of the eateries from Colorado that have left a mark not just on this state, but far beyond as well.

