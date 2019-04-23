Aurora Scout troop raising funds after trailer stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Scout Troop 113 of Aurora held bake sales and organized other community projects to pay for a new trailer and camping gear. Last Monday, the trailer disappeared from the Smokey Hill United Methodist Church.

The scouts are devastated.

"We’ve already been on a camp out. We just made our first memory with it and it’s all gone," said Adeline Hirsch.

Standing near the empty space where the trailer was parked, Josiah Hirsch says the theft was "just like a numbing shock."

The trailer was used to take the scouts on camping trips that promoted skill development, camaraderie and character enhancement.

"Scouting is a good opportunity to learn different skills I would never learn if I was sitting in my house all day," Josiah said.

Troop Committee Chair Aaron Williams says the loss will have a huge impact.

"The boys and the girls work hard to get the items and then for someone to take it -- it’s just crazy," Williams said.

Th trailer is described as a Big Horn model with Troop 11 stickers, hail damage on the roof and a cut in the back door.

The license plate number is XDQ-975. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. If you would like to make a donation to help Troop 113, contact

chairnan@troop113bsa.org or the troop's website.