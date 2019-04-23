× Littleton police investigating attempted kidnapping of child

LITTLETON, Colo. — Officers with the Littleton Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a child that was reported about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to police, the attempted abduction occurred in the 3400 block of West Berry Avenue.

LPD spokesperson Krista Dimock said investigators have a preliminary vehicle description and are working to get surveillance video from the area. Police have not yet disclosed the kind of vehicle is believed to be connected to the case.

The child involved is safe and with their family. The child’s age and gender have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.