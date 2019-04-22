Woman claims she was kidnapped and raped by man she met through dating app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dating apps dangers are as old as the apps themselves.

Every year police encounter victims who met their attacker online.

"They have sexually assaulted these women. robbed them, and hurt them in other ways," explains Kendra House, a sex assault crimes investigator from Maryland, and an expert on dating app dangers.

This weekend a Colorado woman claims it happened to her.

According to a probably cause statement obtained by FOX31, the alleged victim says she was held captive and raped by a man she met through an online dating app.

That man is Jason Gilbert. The 50 year-old appeared in a Denver courtroom on Monday. He's being held on suspicion of second degree kidnapping and sexual assault.

Gilbert's attorney told the judge Gilbert met the woman through a 'spontaneous internet date,' and claims he had no personal knowledge of the alleged victim.

The woman says she agreed to meet Gilbert at his apartment at the Union Denver Lofts on Saturday night. However, she claims he was rude when she arrived so she decided to leave.

That's when she accuses Gilbert of grabbing her by her hair and pulling her away from the door. She says he then pulled her to a bedroom by her neck where she was forced onto a bed and raped.

They are disturbing allegations, but unfortunately are more common than many realize. In 2018, victims of 53 crimes tell Denver Police they met their assailant through a dating app. Thirty-four percent of those victims were allegedly raped.

Jason Gilbert is maintaining his innocence. His attorneys provided FOX31 with a statement which reads in part: "The allegations which led to the arrest of Mr. Gilbert are completely and unequivocally false. Should the Denver DA ultimately decide to file charges in this matter, Mr. Gilbert will be exonerated."

FOX31 will let you know if and when that happens.