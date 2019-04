Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- They’ve been around 20 years helping the smallest of creatures.

Now, the helper needs a little help themselves.

Wild Bird Rescue and Rehab, which helps injured or orphaned birds, is holding a fundraiser on Saturday in Wheat Ridge.

The all-volunteer organization, is hoping to raise money, but also collect goods like bins, shelves and astroturf.

The fund-raiser it at 12150 West 44th Avenue, in Wheat Ridge, from noon-to-4.