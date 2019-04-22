Testing begins for RTD’s new N Line in northern metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Testing has started for RTD's N Line, the new commuter rail line that will carry passengers through the northern metro area.

The N Line runs from Union Station to 124th in Thornton, but will eventually run to State Highway 7.

The testing will also bring the disruptive sound of horns throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday.

The train horns will sound during that entire time, just like they did during testing of the G Line and A Line. Some neighbors complained about the noise. But RTD says it's all about safety and protecting traffic at the crossings along the line.

"We want people to abide by all the signs, especially the grade crossings and to use safety and caution when traveling near the line," said Lisa Trujillo with RTD.

The testing will last through this year.

Passenger service will begin next year, but so far, there is no official start date for the N Line.

Service on RTD's G Line from downtown to Arvada/Wheat Ridge will open on Friday.