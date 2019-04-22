State Supreme Court upholds conviction of man guilty of attempted murder, assault

Nearly 15 years after gunfire erupted at a musical event and barbeque at Lowry Park in Aurora, the Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Robert Ray in the attempted murder of Elvin Bell and Javad Marshall-Fields.

Marshall-Fields and Gregory Vann organized the free public event on July 4, 2004. At some point in the evening, Marshall-Fields confronted Ray about his behavior at the event. Ray’s close friend Sir Mario Owens became involved in the dispute.

In the confrontation, Owens shot Vann, who was killed.

As Owens ran to a car to flee, Marshall-Fields and Bell chased him. Both were shot but survived their injuries.

On Nov. 2, 2006, an Arapahoe County District Court jury found Ray guilty of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault for the shootings of Marshall-Fields and Bell. The same jury also found Ray guilty of being an accessory to the murder of Vann.

Ray was sentenced Feb. 8, 2007, to 108 years in the Department of Corrections.

Marshall-Fields, who is the son of Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields, was scheduled to be a witness in Ray’s attempted murder trial.

Ray and Owens killed him and his fiancé, Vivian Wolfe, on June 20, 2005. They wanted to make sure he did not testify at that trial, according to the DA.

“This Supreme Court ruling affirms what the jury knew 12½ years ago: Ray shot Javad and Elvin that night in Lowry Park. The Court of Appeals ruled Ray got a fair trial, and now so has the highest court in Colorado,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “The appellate system moves slowly, but it moves towards justice.”