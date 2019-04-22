× Rockies’ Kyle Freeland on injured list with finger blister

DENVER — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

Freeland pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings Thursday is a 6-2 win over Philadelphia. The 25-year-old’s outing was cut short after 86 pitches because of the blister.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson was activated from the injured list to start Monday against Washington.

Anderson had not pitched since April 5 because of left knee inflammation, which has caused three of his five trips to the disabled list/injured list.