New exhibit at Denver International Airport provides a pilot’s perspective of Colorado

DENVER — A new exhibit at Denver International Airport will give travelers a bird’s eye view of Colorado through photographs taken by a pilot and photographer.

“Mitch Bowers: A Pilot’s Perspective” is located at the ‘Y-Juncture Gallery’ past the A-security checkpoint and features stunning photos of Colorado and the Mile High City from the air.

The exhibit will feature aerial photos of Colorado landmarks such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Broncos Stadium at Mile High and Great Sand Dunes National Park among several others, according to the airport.

According to the airport, Bowers is a professional photographer and commercial pilot who earned his pilot’s license in 2003.

The exhibit will be on display through September 2019.

View more photos from the exhibit in our photo gallery below.