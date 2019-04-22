‘I’m proof that they can do anything:’ Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland’s jersey retired by Thomas Jefferson High School

DENVER — Denver’s Thomas Jefferson High School retired Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland’s high school jersey during a school assembly on Monday morning.

Freeland, a 2011 graduate of the school, was drafted by the Rockies in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

“I’m just glad I can be a role model for kids here at TJ and in Denver,” said Freeland who wore No. 21 while in high school. “I’m proof that they can do anything.”

The ceremony ended with current students chanting his name.

The 25-year-old was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2011 MLB Draft, but decided to attend the University of Evansville instead.

He made his major league debut for the Rockies on April 7, 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers where he also earned his first win during the Rockies home opener that year.

He has a 30-21 overall record.

Freeland’s next start for the Rockies will be Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.