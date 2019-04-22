Fines considered for illegally parking in spots reserved for electric cars

You might want to think twice before parking in a spot reserved for electric cars.
A Colorado law being considered could force violators to pay hefty fines and earn you a nickname you probably won’t like.
The proposed law would target people who illegally park at charging stations.
Jim Burness - who owns two electric cars and a car charger business - says charging stations blocked by gas powered vehicles can be frustrating.
Burness added, “Especially when you're looking on an app and you that there’s a space available. And then you go there and it’s blocked."
On social media, drivers of Internal Combustion Engines Vehicles who block car charging stations are called “ice holes”.
“This is going to become a bigger and bigger issue because electric car adoption is increasing rapidly and so it’s really something we need to pay attention to," Burness added.
But the Colorado Automobile Dealer’s Association says the problem is not that bad; the Agency has four of them in its parking lot.
Tim Jackson, who heads the Association said, “I can count on one hand how many times that I’ve had somebody park illegally in one of those spots."
State lawmakers are now debating a bill that would fine drivers who park gas powered cars in electric spaces.
It would also target EV drivers who park in those spaces longer than needed.
Jackson says the fines are not needed because "these cars are bringing people into the showrooms but ultimately, they’re opting not to buy these cars they are going back in to more traditional cars."
For now, the battle over charging spaces doesn’t seem to be losing speed anytime soon.
The bill has passed the House.
The Senate is now considering it.
State lawmakers are scheduled to discuss it Wednesday.