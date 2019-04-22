Family’s missing puppy found hanging in woods behind their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTE NE, Ark. — An Arkansas family is calling for justice after finding their missing puppy hanging from a noose in the woods behind their home.

The family said they searched everywhere they could think of, including local animal shelters, after their beagle mix Chevy went missing from their yard during the afternoon of April 16.

Two days after Chevy went missing, Paula McNeil's children decided to check the woods behind their home one last time – that's when they found their beloved dog hanging from a noose on a tree.

"It's frightening to think that there is somebody close by here that could do this to a dog," McNeil said. "It's very scary to think what's in that person's mind."

McNeil said her kids are devastated.

"Think about it as if it was your dog and if it was your children that are traumatized and horrified, afraid for our other animals as well, we have five cats that live outside," McNeil said.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crime and whoever is responsible could face felony animal abuse charges.

"It's heinous. It's pure evil and whoever did this needs to be brought to justice," McNeil said.