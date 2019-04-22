Person dressed as Easter Bunny joins brawl in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person dressed at the Easter Bunny jumped into a fight between two men on an Orlando sidewalk on Easter night.

An Instagram user posted the video early Monday morning with the caption, “HAPPY EASTER” and “ONLY IN #ORLANDO.”

Warning: Video contains language that might not be suitable for all audiences.

The person dressed in the costume appears to focus his blows on one of the men involved in the fight until a bystander and a police officer on a bicycle break up the fight.

As the officer talks with the two people in the fight, the rabbit starts pantomiming punches until the bystander pulls them aside.

It’s unclear who was underneath the mask or why they joined the fight.