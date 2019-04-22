Earth Day – Ladybug Love Pledge – Natural Grocers

Posted 12:48 pm, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, April 22, 2019

It's Earth Day! To help celebrate, Natural Grocers is inviting you to show some "ladybug love" and pledge to never use toxic chemicals and support 100% pure organic produce.  If you take the Ladybug Love Pledge during the month of April, Natural Grocers will donate 10-Cents to "Beyond Pesticides."  Natural Grocers is also running a three-day Earth Day sale today through April 24th, featuring products from a variety of environmentally-friendly brands. Customers can also go home with a free reusable shopping bag with your purchase on Earth Day.

