Earth Day – Ladybug Love Pledge – Natural Grocers

It's Earth Day! To help celebrate, Natural Grocers is inviting you to show some "ladybug love" and pledge to never use toxic chemicals and support 100% pure organic produce. If you take the Ladybug Love Pledge during the month of April, Natural Grocers will donate 10-Cents to "Beyond Pesticides." Natural Grocers is also running a three-day Earth Day sale today through April 24th, featuring products from a variety of environmentally-friendly brands. Customers can also go home with a free reusable shopping bag with your purchase on Earth Day.AlertMe
