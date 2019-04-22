Drizzle and cool temps likely today then drier on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A wet, cool and cloudy Monday is on tap for the Front Range as temperatures stay in the 40s - but then we have a warm and dry week ahead.

The mountains go party to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain/snow mainly in the afternoon. Highs 40s and 50s. The high peaks on the Divide could see an inch of accumulation.

We'll enter a dry pattern on Tuesday as morning cloud cover will gradually diminish with highs in the 60s.

The warm and dry conditions continue on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

There's a fast-moving storm system that hits the mountains on Friday afternoon-night. It delivers a chance for rain/snow. We'll even have a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm across the Front Range on Friday.

And the weekend looks great at this point as well.

On Saturday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Sunday also looks dry with highs in the 70s.

