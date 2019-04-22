Denver City Council to vote on allowing cannabis clubs to operate closer to daycare and rec centers

Posted 7:38 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:39AM, April 22, 2019

DENVER -- The Denver City Council will vote on Monday night on proposed changes to allow marijuana facilities to operate closer to daycare centers, addiction treatment centers and rec centers.

The city council previously passed the measure 9-2 in a preliminary vote and they are expected to pass the final vote on Monday night.

The proposal would scale back requirements for marijuana businesses to be at least 1,000 feet from places like daycare's to just 500 feet.

People against the measure worry about the possible repercussions of loosening laws related to marijuana. But supporters say it could reduce the use of illegal drugs and increase the amount of cannabis clubs, where people use marijuana with others.

Cannabis clubs would still need to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools.

The council will have the final vote on the measure Monday night.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.