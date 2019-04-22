Denver church faces possible closure after contractor walks on job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A church in North Denver is pleading for help after the pastor says a contractor walked off the job-- costing thousands of dollars. Pastor Ashley Taylor, of North Highland Presbyterian Church, says the end result could mean having to close the church.

Inside the church, near 29th and Lowell, is an empty room that was supposed to be converted into rentable space as a community center. The room-- just partially renovated-- was key to a plan of financial security for The Highlands Center (part of the church).

“Our hope is that we can find a partner who would be interested in that beautiful space,” Taylor said.

The intention was to build a co-working location for neighbors. Eventually the church turned to a local company to pay for space to provide various art and music classes.

“Our whole thing at The Highlands Center is that we hope our neighbors will come and do what they’re passionate about in that space,” she said.

After two years of construction delays, the church’s small business partner had to pull out. Eventually, Taylor says a sub-contractor walked off without finishing the job.

$20,000 of the $70,000-project is still needed to finish the community center. HVAC work, gas lines, floor installation and plumbing work still needs to be completed.

“We’re almost complete,” Taylor said. “We just need that other space filled by somebody.”

Church leadership is praying for some generosity. They say-- without income from the community space-- the North Highland Presbyterian Church will be in big trouble.

“We’re right on the edge,” Taylor explained. “We’re at the bottom of our budget.”

The church has a GoFundMe. The contractor has not returned FOX31’s calls. Taylor says the church is considering legal action.