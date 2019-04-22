Colorado State Patrol trooper injured after suspected DUI driver hits patrol vehicle

THORNTON, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol vehicle with a trooper inside was hit by an alleged DUI driver early Monday morning.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near West 84th Avenue just after 1 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol said.

The trooper was stopped to help with a disabled vehicle. The trooper was inside the patrol vehicle when it was hit by the alleged DUI driver.

The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to North Suburban Medical Center but has since been treated and released. The trooper is expected to be OK.

The Thornton Police Department is investigating the crash and said it arrested 50-year-old Martin Almaguer Leon of Estes Park.

Leon is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility for investigation of DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and several other charges.

Folks it’s really simple… Don’t drive drunk and move over for emergency vehicles. Help us help you. #simple #STOPHittingTroopers #MoveOverForCody pic.twitter.com/sxD7NINJg8 — Major Steve Garcia (@CSP_MajorGarcia) April 22, 2019