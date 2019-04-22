Chilly Monday followed by warmer, drier week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a gloomy start to the work week on the Front Range. Low clouds have kept temperatures down in the 40s all day with light drizzle that will continue into the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be warmer and drier than Monday with temperatures staying above average for the next 10 days.

It has been a chilly Monday in Denver with temps in the low 40s. The temperature trend for the next 10 days shows near to above average temps are likely every day! Hello 60s & 70s! #cowx pic.twitter.com/TSSe0I8AZa — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) April 22, 2019

Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies with sunshine returning in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it to the mid 60s.

The 70s will return on Wednesday and last through the weekend. There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms on Friday evening and again on Sunday night into Monday.

