At least one seriously injured after driver crashes into parked vehicle in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — At least one person was seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Monday, the Boulder Police Department said.

Police say a driver in a silver Nissan Frontier was going southbound at a high rate of speed in the 3100 block of Folsom Street about 1:50 a.m. when they hit a parked vehicle.

One passenger was taken to Boulder Community Health and is in serious condition. The other occupants ran from the scene but could be suffering from injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-419-9943.

