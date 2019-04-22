Ammunition found at Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences in Denver

DENVER — Ammunition was found on the campus of Hill Campus of Arts and Sciences on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Police did not say where the ammunition was found at the school at 451 Clermont Street in the Hilltop neighborhood east of Colorado Boulevard.

The school was placed on lockout at 10:15 then on lockdown at 10:55 as police investigated. The lockdown was lifted about 12:20 p.m.

Denver Public Schools said all students and staff are safe.

After a search of the campus, police said no weapon was found.